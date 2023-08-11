Treasures on the Shelves: A look at how the library works Published 2:30 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Everyone knows that there are a million reasons why a library is one of the best places to be in a community. The library staff feels the same. Library staff know there will always be books to check in and check out, books, dvds and magazines to shelve on a regular basis. But we also know that each day will look a little different. Working at the library comes with just as much fun as knowledge.

We are always looking for programs and activities to reach out to different types of interests. Whether you want to read mysteries, horror stories, fairy tales, or romance, the library has something to offer. If you like to build, paint, repair, or learn the life cycle of a frog, we can help. Through such programs as Toddler Tales, Senior Bingo, Summer Reading Programs, Crafts, Quilting, and Music, patrons are able to pursue the topics that appeal to them. Another reason why we enjoy our library work so much is the interaction we get to have with people of all ages in our community. On any given day, our staff is working with patrons using technology through our public computers or having a book chat with a fellow book lover.

We may also be there to encourage reluctant readers and help them find the perfect books. Some of us just enjoy being in the library around the collections of books. Libraries are valued by their communities because of the resources they provide. What you value in the library is different for everyone. Some patrons see it as a safe place to shelter from the heat or cold. Others come in to catch up on the news. Come see us to access technology, books and other resources.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.