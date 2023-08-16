Church and Community Events Calendar: week of Wednesday, Aug. 16 Published 10:00 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

AUGUST 13

HOMECOMING — Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge, will hold its 82nd annual homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Clark will deliver the message. Masks are optional.

AUGUST 19

THE G.L.A.D. ZONE — The Victoria Public Library will play host to The G.L.A.D. Zone, which stands for Gratitude, Love, Appreciation and Delight. Set up as an evidence-based program for wellness of mind, body and spirit, the free program will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the goal of improving mood, sleep, the immune system and heart health. For more information, call or text 434-447-9465.

AUGUST 20

HOMECOMING — Springfield Baptist Church, located at 1784 Springfield Road in Meherrin, will celebrate its Homecoming on Sunday, August 20. Pastor Ozie Bradford Jr. will deliver the message during the 11 a.m. service.

HOMECOMING — Unity Baptist Church, located at 542 Unity Road in Kenbridge, will have its annual homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 20, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Ray Smith will deliver the homecoming message.

HOMECOMING — Saint Matthew’s Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 20, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kevin A. Robinson will deliver the Word from the Lord and the Gospel Chorus will provide the music. Dinner will be served following the worship service.

HOMECOMING — Zion Hill Baptist Church, located at 1197 Burkeville Road in Victoria will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 20, during the 11 a.m. worship service. Rev. Trava J. Hawkins will deliver the message, with dinner served immediately after.

GUEST PREACHER — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, will have a guest minister for the Sunday, Aug. 20 service. Rev. Patricia C. Barnett, associate pastor of New Grove Baptist Church, will deliver the message during the 11 a.m. service.

AUGUST 21-25

REVIVAL — Zion Hill Baptist Church, located at 1197 Burkeville Road in Victoria will hold revival from Monday, Aug. 21 to Friday, Aug. 25 with a different speaker each night at 7 p.m. The theme will be Addicted to Worship.

REVIVAL — Saint Matthew’s Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold revival services from Monday, Aug. 21 to Friday, Aug. 25, beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. A different church choir will provide music each night. Pastor Sharon Baskerville, pastor of Bloom Hill Baptist Church, will deliver the message each night.

AUGUST 23-25

REVIVAL — Springfield Baptist Church, located at 1784 Springfield Road in Meherrin, will hold revival services from Wednesday, Aug. 23 to Friday, Aug. 25. Prayer and praise begins at 7 p.m. each night, with worship at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Rev. John Craighead from Mossingford Baptist Church in Saxe will preach. On Thursday, it’ll be Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III from Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville. Finally, on Friday, Rev. Jerry Streat from Poplar Lawn Baptist Church in Blackstone will deliver the message. Masking and social distancing is not required.

AUGUST 26

SEPTEMBER 1

FISH AND SHRIMP FEST — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s inaugural Fish and Shrimp Fest fundraiser will be Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can order dine-in or drive-thru for fried catfish, fried shrimp, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and water for $18 a plate. Dinners are available by preorder only, which must be placed by Aug. 25 by calling 434-689-2739. The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road (that’s the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road).

SEPTEMBER 2

DRUMMING WORKSHOP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will have a workshop teaching people how to play drums. You’ll need to bring a chair for this one and don’t need any drumming experience. The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 23

MAKE SPROUTING JAR WORKSHOP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will have a workshop on how to create a sprouting ball jar. All materials have been donated including mung beans. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

NOVEMBER 4

ADOPT A ROAD CLEANUP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will venture out onto Double Bridges Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area by collecting debris. Bring something to share if you want, for the potluck happening afterward.