LCPS holds opening Convocation Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) held its Convocation Friday, Aug. 11 at Central High School. The event was well attended by staff, school board members, retired teachers, elected officials, and local dignitaries.

This year’s theme is “Making the Best Better!” All staff members and school board members wore their shirts sporting the theme. Ken Vaiden provided a musical selection accompanied by Sidney Long.

Everyone was welcomed by Dawn Bacon, Director of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction. Bacon referenced the book, “212 The Extra Degree,” by expert authors Sam Parker and Mack Anderson, to make a powerful statement and challenge staff for the upcoming year. “At 211 degrees, you have hot water. At 212 degrees, water boils and when water boils it becomes steam, and steam can power a train!” She pointed out that by just making one small change, we can do great things that can impact the life of a child or school community.

Melanie Currin, LCPS School Board Vice Chairperson, started her address with a bit of humor, saying, “I will make this brief. Just like summer break,” to which the audience erupted in laughter. She thanked LCPS staff members for the great job that they do. She wished everyone a great start to the new year!

Cameron Bailey, Pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church, offered words of .encouragement before offering the Invocation. He used the example of youth poet laureate, Amanda Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb.” Challenging staff to make a difference in student’s lives every day, Bailey quoted, “For there is always light. If only we are brave enough to see it. If only we are brave enough to be it.”

Attendees were treated to a motivational address by Dr. Omega Wilson, a long-time educator, who is the founder and CEO of Innovative Strategies Consulting, LLC. Dr. Wilson said, “This is the Year of the IMPACT!” Building off of the word, “IMPACT,” Wilson encouraged staff to:

I-Invest in Yourself

M-Motivate Yourself & Others

P-Persevere, Pause, & Reflect

A-Ask for Help

C-Care

T-Take Time for Yourself

“Our work as educators is not only hard work, but it is HEART work,” says Dr. Wilson. “We are called to LEAD with LOVE. You never know who you are going to inspire or empower.” She challenged staff to rise to the challenge, but to be sure to maintain a healthy balance by taking time for self-care.

Dr. Sharon Stanislas, Acting Superintendent closed Friday’s session.

In highlighting this year’s theme, “Making the Best Better,” she offered the following comments. “You have often heard it said that there is no “I” in ‘team. I would like to add that there is also no ‘u’ in ‘team. Therefore, neither you nor I can do this job by ourselves.

On Aug.15, we will welcome approximately 1500 students into the corridors of our schools. It is going to be vitally important for all, regardless of the capacity which we serve, to work together in order to make the most significant impact.”

Staff had the opportunity to win prizes donated by local businesses and community partners. The LCPS cafeteria staff provided a delicious meal for all attendees. Vendors were on hand prior to the event and immediately after to answer questions from staff about their services.