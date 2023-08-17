Kavaliers pick up scrimmage win Published 4:43 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

The Kenston Forest Kavaliers started the new year off with a win this past week, at the GCA scrimmage jamboree. Senior Gergo Hudak finished with 4 TD catches, while junior Zain Queen added 4 rushing and receiving TDs of his own. Senior QB Noah Cole threw 6 TDs through the air and forced 3 fumbles defensively. “We were rusty coming out of the gate, but our defense starting laying the wood on em as we progressed through the scrimmages,” Coach Kaiser said. “This team will go far if we keep working hard towards our playoff goals.” The Kavaliers will open their regular season at home on Wednesday, Aug. 23. It’ll be a 6:30pm kickoff against Greenbrier Christian Academy. Pictured are, from left, Nathan Daniel, Zain Queen, Gergo Hudak, Noah Cole and Blake Bolter.