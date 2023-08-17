SVCC’s fall semester begins Aug. 21 Published 10:01 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) will continue with a full schedule of classes for the fall semester beginning Aug. 21. With multiple class options available for students, the college is again taking a “HyFlex” approach to course delivery. This means class options (depending on the needs of each discipline) may include full-time in-person instruction, or a mix of in-person instruction, expanded online offerings and a “Zoom to Home” option.

“Beginning a new academic year at SVCC is always an exciting time as we welcome students of diverse backgrounds including first generation, dual enrolled, governor’s school, adult learners and returning students eager to earn degrees and/or certificates,” said Dr. Quentin R. Johnson, SVCC President.

“The fall semester marks SVCC’s 53rd year as an institution of higher learning and I could not be more proud of our faculty & staff that continue to carry out the college’s mission in educating the people of southside Virginia,” stated Johnson.

SVCC offers academic and workforce classes at two campuses, the Christanna Campus in Alberta and the John H. Daniel Campus in Keysville, and five centers: Lake Country Advanced Knowledge Center in South Hill; Estes Center in Chase City; Occupational Technical Center in Blackstone; Southern Virginia Higher Education Center in South Boston and the Southside Virginia Education Center in Emporia.

To help students get registered for classes, SVCC is offering extended hours at each location from Aug. 14 – 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to contact a college representative, please visit southside.edu or call (434) 949-1000.