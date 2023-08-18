Dollar General helps food pantry Published 10:00 am Friday, August 18, 2023

Every year after the end of Feed More’s Fiscal year (June 30), Feedmore’s Food Sourcing reaches out to retail donors for everything they have done for the Food Pantry agencies.

The Direct Store Pickup Program enables Community Resource Services to pick up donations twice a week from the Victoria store #3281. The Direct Store program extends an opportunity for Dollar General to directly impact the communities they serve in addition to fighting waste.

Once these donations are picked up, CRS records the poundage and reports it back to Feedmore. This program enables CRS clients to pick up what they need.

Pictured is CRS Executive Director, Donna Dagner, presenting Store Manager Jesse Reed a “Thank You” certificate thanking him for providing 4,562 meals from his store.