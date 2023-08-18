The Word: Are we really any different? Published 9:59 am Friday, August 18, 2023

“Perceiving their thoughts,” Jesus said, “Why are you thinking evil things in your hearts? For which is easier: to say, ‘Your sins are forgiven,’ or to say, ‘Get up and walk’? But so that you may know that the Son of Man has authority on earth to forgive sins” -then he told the paralytic, “Get up, take your stretcher, and go home. So he got up and went home.” Matthew 9:4-7

Do you ever feel like some of the folks who were privileged to actually see Jesus while He walked on earth almost just wanted some quick magic tricks? It’s as if those folks just wanted to see the healings and not anything else. They weren’t worried about true needs…they simply wanted the tangible blessings. Folks were amazed and awestruck as Jesus helped those who couldn’t walk, gave sight to the blind, stopped bleeding, healed blindness, touched tongues to heal muteness, provided hearing to the deaf. What about how lepers were healed, demon possessed men freed, life breathed back into the dead, and on and on we can go. Folks treated Jesus like a sideshow. Were they amazed? Absolutely! Did they actually understand?

Absolutely not.

Let me now pose this question: Are we any different?

Folks are amazed at stories of miracles. We love these events and get chills when we hear the details. Why are we not as invested in hearing about sins being forgiven and folks becoming repentant? How dare I make such an accusation?! Now that I have your attention…hear me out: Do we pray more often for the healing or help for someone or the assistance for their needs…….or do we pray harder for someone to seek Jesus and surrender their heart and soul to His loving gracious forgiveness? It has been said that we spend more time praying to keep saints out of heaven than we do sinners out of hell. So…allow me to again ask: Are we any different?

Even when we hear of someone surrendering their heart and all to Jesus, there are times we still say “yeah, right. I will believe they’ve changed when I see it”. Brood of vipers…stop it. Want to see revival in our communities? Pray for the lost to see Jesus. Want to see change in individuals’ lives? Pray for God to change their heart and for salvation to come upon them. Maybe it’s time we pray for God to make folks uncomfortable until they surrender to His will. Maybe we need this prayer over our hearts as well! Lord, help us pray for salvation more than miracles. Use me to win this world One person at a time. In Jesus, amen.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.