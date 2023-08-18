Treasures on the Shelves: The library is a vital part of the community Published 12:02 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

I got to work this morning and my office door was covered in pink flamingos! And there were little banners at the top of the door. “Over The Hill!” “Big 60”. “Long in The Tooth!” Yep! My birthday. And I hit the big 60 this year!

As I sit here at the keyboard, I think about how much has changed in the past 60 years. John F. Kennedy was president when I was born, though he was assassinated just 3 months later. Man had not been to the moon. Cell phones and electric cars were science fiction. Computers, no more powerful than your cell phone, filled rooms. The Washington Redskins were a good football team! We had mimeograph machines. Do you remember how the paper smelled? Bicycles had banana seats and long curved handlebars! I could go on!

The library has changed a great deal, as well. People, back then, read books…in their hands…with paper pages! There were no e-readers or apps. There were no computers to research with. We had encyclopedias. The card catalog was a catalog of cards. (If you don’t know what that is, ask someone over 40.) There were no computer stations or charging stations or email or social media. Yes, things have changed.

But some things remain the same. The library is still your best source of information. If you have a question, you can find the answer here, either on the shelves or on the internet. The library still supports the community through programs, information and through gathering together.

Just as important, a good story is still a good story. A good author is still a good author. A good book is still a joy to read.

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw. lcpls@gmail.com.