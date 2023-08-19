A box of love: Jesus made a way Published 9:03 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

“Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless His Holy Name.” Psalm 103:1.

As mentioned previously, I was unable to travel to Victoria due to illness. However, I am happy to report that the situation has since been resolved thanks to the grace of Jesus.

I conversed with Jesus while sitting at my computer, and He told me that I could go home. I was so excited that I ran to my daughter’s room to share the news. After calling my sister, I thanked Jesus for granting my wish to go home. It is important to trust in Jesus’ love and guidance and to be grateful for His blessings.

Despite the mishap of losing my luggage, I was grateful to Beulah who generously offered to let me wear her clothes. It was a reminder that even in difficult situations, there are blessings and kindness all around us.

Jesus stepped in to help and provide me with what I needed. It’s amazing how Jesus always knows what we need and when we need it. He’s always there to support us through any challenges we may face.

I had a wonderful time with my family and friends, and I thank Jesus for allowing me to attend Homecoming and Revival Services. Let’s continue to reach out to Jesus in prayer and trust in His plan for us.

Remember Jeremiah 33:3, “Call unto Me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@ gmail.com.