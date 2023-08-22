Lunenburg County school board member succumbs to illness Published 12:40 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Longtime Lunenburg County School Board member Kathy Coffee passed away last week after a brief battle with cancer.

A lifelong resident of Lunenburg, Coffee dedicated almost 15 years of service on the school board, representing the Hounds Creek District. In January 2022, she was sworn in as School Board Chairperson and faithfully fulfilled that role until her passing.

“She loved Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) and the children that it serves and she worked tirelessly on behalf of its staff and students,” LCPS board members said in a statement. “She will be greatly missed by the school system she served so graciously and the Lunenburg County Community. We extend our deepest sympathies to her beloved family.”

In addition to serving on the school board, Coffee was also an avid Central Charger fan, having served as the CHS Athletics Booster Club Treasurer for 15 years.

Coffee spent countless hours in the Charger concession stand serving food to community members who attended games. “She was the epitome of Charger Pride,” School Board members said.

Coffee was well known in the community as a business owner as she served her community as a bookkeeper and tax preparer since 1984. She owned and ran Coffee’s Tax Service and Coffee’s Custom Embroidery.

Coffee, and her husband, started Coffee Farms in 1979 in Kenbridge, raising tobacco and the farm is now a full-grain and cattle operation.

Coffee has served on the Lunenburg County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee for over 40 years and was recently the Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Committee District Chair.

She also Co-Chaired the Virginia State Young Farmer’s Committee for many years and was Farm Women of the Year in 1989.

In addition to her time on the Lunenburg County school board, Coffee served on the Agriculture Council for the State of Virginia for more than 20 years.