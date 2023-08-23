Church and Community Calendar: week of Aug. 23 Published 9:50 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

AUGUST 23-25

REVIVAL — Springfield Baptist Church, located at 1784 Springfield Road in Meherrin, will hold revival services from Wednesday, Aug. 23 to Friday, Aug. 25. Prayer and praise begins at 7 p.m. each night, with worship at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Rev. John Craighead from Mossingford Baptist Church in Saxe will preach. On Thursday, it’ll be Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III from Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville. Finally, on Friday, Rev. Jerry Streat from Poplar Lawn Baptist Church in Blackstone will deliver the message. Masking and social distancing is not required.

AUGUST 24

LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING — The Lunenburg County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Aug. 24. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Ripberger Public Library.

AUGUST 26

THE G.L.A.D. ZONE — The Victoria Public Library will play host to The G.L.A.D. Zone, which stands for Gratitude, Love, Appreciation and Delight. Set up as an evidence-based program for wellness of mind, body and spirit, the free program will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the goal of improving mood, sleep, the immune system and heart health. For more information, call or text 434-447-9465.

SEPTEMBER 1

FISH AND SHRIMP FEST — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s inaugural Fish and Shrimp Fest fundraiser will be Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can order dine-in or drive-thru for fried catfish, fried shrimp, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and water for $18 a plate. Dinners are available by preorder only, which must be placed by Aug. 25 by calling 434-689-2739. The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road (that’s the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road).

SEPTEMBER 2

DRUMMING WORKSHOP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will have a workshop teaching people how to play drums. You’ll need to bring a chair for this one and don’t need any drumming experience. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 16

STEW FUNDRAISER — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 2597 Bruceville Road in Meherrin, will hold a stew on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. Stew will be sold by the bowl for $4 and by the quart for $8. Hotdog plates will also be available for $4 a plate. The event will include live music, yard games and a bounce house for kids.

SEPTEMBER 23

MAKE SPROUTING JAR WORKSHOP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will have a workshop on how to create a sprouting ball jar. All materials have been donated including mung beans. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

NOVEMBER 4

ADOPT A ROAD CLEANUP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will venture out onto Double Bridges Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area by collecting debris. Bring something to share if you want, for the potluck happening afterward.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge, holds worship services on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Service starts at 11 a.m. and masks are optional.

CHURCH SERVICES — Victoria Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 1419 8th Street in Victoria, will hold worship services each Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Grove Baptist Church is open for in-person morning worship and teleconferences on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. In-person Sunday School will be held every week at 10 a.m. The call-in telephone number is 301-715-8592. The ID number is 825- 3893-8062, with a passcode of 016713. Masks are required for in-person attendance.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.