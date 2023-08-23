Recognizing every contribution Published 8:05 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

As part of the discussion with The Dispatch, Coach Nowlin shared details about each player and how they contributed. Here’s his praise for each player on the championship squad.

Reed Nowlin — Regarded as one of their ‘Big 4’ pitchers this summer and never lost a game on the mound. Nowlin had 37 Strikeouts in 15 innings, including a complete game win over Louisiana in the semifinals. He played shortstop and Batted over .700 the entire summer, scoring 12 in the World Series to lead the team while also winning the Virginia State batting title.

Vaden Liles — Another one of their top four pitchers, he came through with a 12 strikeout win in the State Semifinals over Dinwiddie to send them to the title game. Liles played second base and shortstop. Leading off in the World Series, he came through with a home run to start the first at-bat in pool play. During the series, he scored 10 runs total.

Bryan Long — Part of the fearsome pitching foursome, this youngster went 5.2 innings in the World Series Championship game and got the win on the mound. Long played both corner infield spots and at the plate ended two games with walk-off hits in the World Series.

Blake Overby — Also a key member of the pitching quartet, he threw the most total innings during the season, including getting a complete game win in the State Championship with 10 strikeouts, plus a complete game win in the quarterfinals of the World Series. Overby was a standout defensive first baseman and middle of the lineup hitter as well.

Colt Camp — With temperatures well over 100 degrees at times, it didn’t seem to affect this player. Camp caught the majority and did a great job handling the history-making pitching crew. He served as the team’s clean-up hitter in the World Series, delivering two home runs and winning the battle title for that tournament/

Christopher Walker — Mr. Utility comes to mind as he was the captain of the outfield most of the summer from the center field spot, but also was called on to pitch, catch and even play in the infield. In the World Series, Walker pitched in two games and gave up no runs. He scored 11 runs during district, state and world play while providing clutch RBI’s.

Anthony Elliott — One of the advantages the team enjoyed throughout the summer was in the speed department. They can certainly thank Elliott, who had huge hits this year and batted over .350 for the entire summer, which included the game-winning base knock against Charlotte in the district. He also had a strong World Series at the plate with a .355 batting average.

Reed Hite — Providing constantly versatility on defense, he caught some behind the plate and played all over the outfield. Hite had had a knack for hitting the best pitchers all summer as he was 3-3 in the semifinals off of Louisiana’s ace to go with 4 RBI. Additionally, he proved to be a great teammate who kept everyone fired up.

Landon Parker — Not only did he start all over the infield, but he even stepped in at catcher at times during the summer. In addition to his standout defense, Parker was a key contributor to the lineup, batting over .300 in the World Series with four runs scored. He never seemed to get rattled and maintained focus throughout every contest.

Jayden Williams — Jayden played some infield, but was also one of the squad’s top outfielders. Williams gave the group great at-bats throughout the season and drove up pitch counts with gritty seven to eight pitch at-bats, even against the premier pitchers they faced. In both of the Championship round games vs. Louisiana, he scored, plus came through with a crucial base hit as well.

James Levine — This terrific outfield displayed excellent speed that proved to be difference-making both offensively and defensively. Levine had his best offensive performance at the World Series, where he batted .376 and helped ignite several rallies that propelled Lunenburg to big wins.