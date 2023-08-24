A box of love: No place like home Published 10:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

“Let all your things be done with love.” 1 Corinthians 16:14.

Returning home safely to our loved ones is an immeasurable blessing we should never take for granted. A kiss from my granddaughter, Michelle, filled my heart with immense joy and gratitude. It is vital to always cherish these moments and express our gratitude to Jesus for His unwavering protection.

I witnessed a heartwarming moment at the train station recently. Despite the delay, two women and a baby were peacefully sleeping across from me. Suddenly, the infant woke up and began moving toward the other woman. The mother immediately tightened her hold on the child, but the baby was determined to get to the other woman’s lap. With a smile on its face, the baby finally succeeded in climbing into the stranger’s lap. Though the women were initially startled, the two women ended up sharing a laugh and friendly conversation. It was a beautiful reminder of the power of connection and kindness in unexpected places.

It also reminds us that if we possessed the love and purity of a child, we could transform the world into a better place. We are Jesus’ Rainbow Garden, and He has bestowed us with everything we require. It is our responsibility to use our gifts carefully and commence making changes without delay.

Often, we are unaware of the talents that Jesus has endowed us with, and we are unable to employ those that we do not recognize. Take time to communicate with Jesus and request that He unveils it to us.

I pray that Jesus guides us on how to love genuinely so that our acts of love are genuine and felt. Let us exhibit compassion and lend a hand to those in need. Our objective is to resemble an awesome flower garden for Jesus and radiate untold happiness.

“Love suffereth long, and is kind; love envieth not; love vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up. Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil. Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth. Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things. Love never faileth.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@ gmail.com.