Looking over ‘Lunenburg Lavender

Published 11:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Staff Report

Meherrin Chapter of Colonial Dames 17th Century

Members of the Meherrin Chapter of Colonial Dames 17th Century listened intently earlier this month, as Katrina Wells discussed the cultivation of lavender in the fields between her store and her home outside Victoria. Seated (from left) on the storefront: Betty Winn (Alberta), Merny Erby (Victoria), Diane Daniel (Alberta), and Linda Bagley (Kenbridge). Other members present for the meeting were chapter president Cookie Currin (Lunenburg), chapter vice president Anne Hamlett (Victoria), Attilia Allen (Victoria); and Helen Williams (Blackstone).

