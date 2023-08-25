Community Unites in Color: Mural embodies togetherness Published 8:15 am Friday, August 25, 2023

Two Lunenburg residents are looking to make Downtown Victoria a little more creative by constructing a mural on the side of the Bliss Thrift Store building located at 1816 Main Street.

According to Bliss owner Lena Hipps- Clarke, Teresa Bagley approached Bliss back in November of 2022 about constructing a mural and just two weeks later a young girl scout member Ellie Shortridge also came up with the same idea.

Shortridge is looking to get her highest honor Girl Scout award for the mural.

Since that time Bagley and Shortridge have collaborated together to come up with a four-panel mural.

Panel One will represent Bliss and inclusivity and commemorates Mr. Richard Erresy’s father, Frank Erresy. Panel two will represent climate change and the little things we can do as a community to reduce our carbon footprint. Panel three ties it all together reminding everyone to shop secondhand with Bliss and to remember our community represents “LOVE.” The last panel would allow other local artists or members of the community the opportunity to leave their creative mark pending approval from the Town of Victoria and the Board of Directors.

“Bliss is the hub of the downtown community,” Bagley said, “It is a blank canvas that needs to spotlight the positive impact that individuals coming together can have on others. Many volunteers have some type of disability that they have turned into abilities.”

According to Hipps- Clarke the Bliss building was purchased by the Estate of Frank Erresy and Bliss wanted to show their gratitude for the donation of the building by honoring his memory.

“He believed in providing a hand-up to organizations that were making positive impacts on their community,” said Hipps-Clarke.

The mural will also include a LOVE works sign. This was approved by the state and reimbursement of up to $1,500 will be provided once the final project is completed.

To get started on the project the building must first be cleaned and painted.

J&E Farmer’s Market located at 368 K V Road has volunteered to power wash the building for Bliss to get it prepared for painting.

According to Hipps-Clarke Bliss is currently accepting bids on the painting of the building so the mural project can begin.