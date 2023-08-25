New pastor welcomed Published 2:55 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Laurel Hill United Methodist Church (UMC) in Green Bay, St. Mark’s UMC in Crewe and Thrifts Chapel UMC in Victoria welcomed their new pastor, Rev. Eric Potter on Sunday, July 2. Rev. Potter is a licensed local pastor in the UMC, and grew up in Chesterfield County. He graduated from the University of Virginia and had a career in management with USAA Insurance. Prior to coming to the Nottoway-Lunenburg Charge (as the churches are officially known), Eric lived in Virginia Beach. He has two children and five grandchildren, located in Norfolk and Arlington. Prior to becoming a licensed local pastor, Potter was a certified lay speaker for over 20 years. He is pursuing a Masters of Divinity Degree at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond while serving the three churches. Rev. Potter is looking forward to being an active member of the community and helping the churches grow in faith and service.