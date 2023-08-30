Central High staff says shell casing found, no threat to students Published 11:11 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

There was no gun found at Central High Wednesday morning, no threat to students, school district staff said. Instead, something found as students walked into the building is what triggered the concern among students, who then shared it with the community.

On Wednesday, Central staff conducted a random search of students before class started. This caused a line to form, as students were searched one at a time as they entered the building. As this was taking place, some students happened to notice a bullet shell casing on the ground.

“While waiting in line to enter the school, several Central High School students found an empty shell casing on the sidewalk outside of the school,” said Central Principal Michelle Howell. “This was immediately reported to the administration and school officials acted quickly with the help of our school resource officer.”

Howell said there was no evidence of immediate danger and after an investigation, it was decided there was no threat to students.

“Please know that the safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance to us,” Howell wrote in a letter to parents.

The information has been turned over to the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, who will handle any further investigation into the situation.