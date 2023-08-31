Johnson turns 103 Published 10:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Sarah Hite Johnson says even at 103, she has sound cognition and physical mobility. As she just celebrated a birthday, Johnson says she enjoys sharing her life with three daughters, nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren plus one more expected very soon. She also enjoys spending time with other family members, church family and friends, along with reading, watching soap operas and game shows, doing puzzles, Bible trivia and activities, sending and receiving cards, and readying herself for Sunday morning worship via telephone call-in. Johnson is still very competitive playing her favorite games; she enjoys Dominoes, the board game Sequence, and the card game Zap. She celebrated her birthday eating her favorite foods…crab legs, shrimp and watermelon while enjoying the company of family and friends. Johnson’s daily mantra is … “No matter how I feel, get up, dress up and never give up. It is not always easy, but it is worth it.”