A box of love: Let’s talk about Sunday School Published 2:04 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

“Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” — Proverbs 22:6.

As a child, I always looked forward to attending Sunday School with my mother. I was grateful that she took the time to go with us instead of just sending us. Our teachers were amazing and made sure we knew important Bible verses like John 3:16 and the Lord’s Prayer. It was comforting to know that God loved the world so much that He gave his only begotten son so that anyone who believed in Him could have eternal life.

Those Sunday School lessons have stayed with me throughout my life and I’m grateful for the foundation they provided. There were others who taught us recitations for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Children’s Day. Children’s Day was exceptional. We were served cookies and soda after the program.

This week’s lesson focuses on God’s authority and power. It reminds us of the importance of sowing and nurturing seeds to produce a bountiful crop. As Christians, we sow seeds every day, and we must ask ourselves what kind of seeds we are planting for Jesus’ return.

The lesson also emphasizes Jesus’ life, death, burial and resurrection, and how he appeared to more than 514 people on 11 occasions after rising from the dead. It’s a powerful reminder of his love for us and the sacrifice he made so that we could be saved.

Jesus gave us two commandments. The first is to love Him with all our hearts and the second is to love others as ourselves. When we love ourselves, we can love others with empathy and compassion.

We must remember that Jesus is alive in our hearts and is coming back for us. We don’t know when this will happen, so it’s essential to keep our hearts clean and cultivate seeds for our heavenly home. Let’s trust in Jesus to guide us and help us understand the Scriptures, so that we may have a life that pleases Him.

“For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” — Ephesians 2:10.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

