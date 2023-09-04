Ronnie Long Sr. announces bid for Lunenburg County sheriff Published 8:00 am Monday, September 4, 2023

A candidate seeking to become the next Lunenburg County sheriff says school safety, a 24-hour police presence and transparency in the department are a few of his top priorities.

Last week, lifelong resident Ronald “Ronnie” G. Long Sr. announced his bid for the Sheriff of Lunenburg County office.

Long, a 26-year Lunenburg County employee, emergency medical technician and Victoria Fire and Rescue member, said in his announcement that he will bring experience and knowledge to the office.

“I am a Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy graduate and the University of Missouri Criminal Justice School,” Long said. “I have lived in Lunenburg County all 58 years, and I would be proud to be Sheriff of Lunenburg.”

Long said he has several other goals for the department if elected. Of those, closing the pay gap for officers, getting the department accredited, opening elections for all department employees with no recourse, and boosting morale through recruitment and retention programs for incentive-based raises and bonuses, not solely on seniority.

In addition, Long said, clearing up all cold cases in Lunenburg to give citizens and families peace and closure would be a priority to him, as well as starting paid EMS cross-training and ride-along programs.

Working with other localities is something Long said he would like to see as well.

“I would select a community spokesman in all six zip codes in the county to keep the sheriff informed of situations in the area,” Long said. “And have an open dialogue between all governing bodies of Lunenburg County and all five adjacent counties.”

Long, a member of the Victoria Baptist Church, is the son of the late Ira G. Long. He has been married to Susie Armstrong Long for 40 years, and they have two sons.