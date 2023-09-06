Church and Community Calendar: week of Sept. 6 Published 10:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

SEPTEMBER 6

AARP MEETING — AARP will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. at Wilson’s Barbeque.

SEPTEMBER 8-11

REVIVAL — The Victoria Church of the Nazarene, located at 1404 Sixth Street in Victoria, will hold revival services Sept. 8 through Sept. 10. Dr. Lisa Taylor and Pastor Jermaine Taylor from Crewe Kingdom Community Church, will speak on Friday night at 7 p.m. Pastor Jeremai Byrd from Victoria Central Baptist Church will speak on Saturday night at 7 p.m. On Sunday morning, all are invited to breakfast and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Tabitha Jernigan of the Victoria Nazarene Church will share the morning message at 10:50 a.m. Pastor Bryan Strickland from the Victoria New Life Church of God will speak Sunday night at 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 9

MEMORIAL WALK — The Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club will sponsor the Ken Saunders Memorial Walk on Saturday, September 9. The rain date is Saturday, September 16. Meet at the Food Lion in Victoria at 7:30 a.m. The walk begins at 8 a.m. and ends at Shopper’s Value in Kenbridge. Make checks payable to the K/V Lions Club. The contact people are Bonnie Alston (434) 696-3557 and Virgie J. Dow (434) 955- 0420. Refreshments will be served.

THE G.L.A.D. ZONE — The Victoria Public Library will play host to The G.L.A.D. Zone, which stands for Gratitude, Love, Appreciation and Delight. Set up as an evidence-based program for wellness of mind, body and spirit, the free program will take place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the goal of improving mood, sleep, the immune system and heart health. For more information, call or text 434-447-9465.

SEPTEMBER 10

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — Mt. Gazerine Baptist Church, located at 3606 Kenbridge Road in Blackstone, will celebrate the 14th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Dr. Irene B. Allen on Sunday, Sept. 10, during the 11 a.m. service. The guest minister will be Rev. Arlene Edmonds, associate minister of Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone. Refreshments will be served after the service.

SEPTEMBER 11

NAACP MEETING — The Lunenburg County branch of the NAACP will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 11. The event will be held on Zoom at 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 16

STEW FUNDRAISER — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 2597 Bruceville Road in Meherrin, will hold a stew on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. Stew will be sold by the bowl for $4 and by the quart for $8. Hotdog plates will also be available for $4 a plate. The event will include live music, yard games and a bounce house for kids.

SEPTEMBER 17

MEN’S DAY — Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold their Men’s Day service on Sunday, Sept. 17, beginning at 2 p.m. The Poplar Lawn Men’s Chorus of Blackstone will be on hand, along with Rev. Carlton Clark of Bethany Baptist Church.

SEPTEMBER 20-22

REVIVAL — Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold its fall revival from Wednesday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 22. A prayer service begins each night at 6:30 p.m. Guest preachers will be Rev. Dr. James Green of Pleasant Oak Church in Victoria on Wednesday, Rev. Robert Waker from Forest Baptist Church in Meherrin on Thursday and Friday.

SEPTEMBER 23

MAKE SPROUTING JAR WORKSHOP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will have a workshop on how to create a sprouting ball jar. All materials have been donated including mung beans. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

THE G.L.A.D. ZONE — The Victoria Public Library will play host to The G.L.A.D. Zone, which stands for Gratitude, Love, Appreciation and Delight. Set up as an evidence-based program for wellness of mind, body and spirit, the free program will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the goal of improving mood, sleep, the immune system and heart health. For more information, call or text 434-447- 9465.

SEPTEMBER 30

THE G.L.A.D. ZONE — The Victoria Public Library will play host to The G.L.A.D. Zone, which stands for Gratitude, Love, Appreciation and Delight. Set up as an evidence-based program for wellness of mind, body and spirit, the free program will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the goal of improving mood, sleep, the immune system and heart health. For more information, call or text 434-447- 9465.

BINGO — The Kenbridge Recreation Committee will sponsor a Bingo competition at the Kenbridge Recreation Center, located at 533 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge. Tickets are $20 in advance, available at Smith’s Pharmacy, Kenbridge Town Hall or from a Recreation Committee member. Tickets will be $25 at the door, including Bingo cards. Doors open at 4 p.m., with games starting at 5 p.m. There will be cash prizes.

NOVEMBER 4

ADOPT A ROAD CLEANUP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will venture out onto Double Bridges Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area by collecting debris. Bring something to share if you want, for the potluck happening afterward.