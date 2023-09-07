Harper-Tunley files to run for STEPS board Published 8:30 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Patricia Harper-Tunley cares about her community. This week, Harper-Turley announced her candidacy for the STEPS, Inc. Board of Directors, to represent individuals living in poverty in Lunenburg.

Harper-Tunley is currently running unopposed in the election that will be held Wednesday, September 13, at the Lunenburg Food Pantry from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunenburg community voters are welcome to stop by and have their voice heard.

A native of Kenbridge, Harper-Turley was raised on a tobacco farm in Lunenburg County and is no stranger to hard work. She is a graduate of Central High School and continued her education in general business at the School of Business Executive Secretary in Richmond. Over the next 36 years, Harper-Turley became an expert in administration, construction, project, team building, customer relationship, and compliance management, product development, strategic planning, and business development.

She has provided her entrepreneurial expertise to Fortune 500 companies, including Lockheed Martin, Clark Construction, Turner Construction, and government agencies including the Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as retail corporations.

Harper-Tunley is the founder and CEO of a successful business of more than 10 years. As a certified woman-owned and operated business, she also broke barriers in the male-dominated industry of commercial and residential garage door installation, winning major government contracts and creating jobs.

Harper-Tunley, a driven community activist and believes in fighting for issues that make communities stronger, was recognized by the Virginia House of Delegates for her service and by the State Democratic Party of Virginia for her steadfast commitment to the community. She currently serves as chairwoman for the 5th Congressional District Democratic Committee, Lunenburg Democratic Committee, the Voter Registration Rights Re-enactment Committee (VRRC), and as the director of Southside Democracy Center- Lunenburg.

She has been appointed by the House of Delegates to the Virginia Rural Center Board of Trustees and recognized by the International Women’s Leadership Association and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce for Small Business. She also serves as an active member of the Lunenburg County Citizens Advisory Board, and the Lunenburg County NAACP Branch #7087, VSNAACP Regional Health Committee, and is an ambassador for DHHS/National Health Service Corps.

Harper-Tunley believes in helping people and working for the common good of all and is always thinking of new innovative ways to help her community.