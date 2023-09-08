Treasures on the Shelves: Time to focus on learning Published 2:14 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Fall sure seems to have arrived quickly with the calendar change to September. It is time to focus on learning again. Your local library has some really cool books, games, and DVDs you can borrow to help with school projects, research, or enrichment. Take a look and explore the items we have for all ages. Don’t forget, you’re never too old to learn.

During the month of September, we celebrate National Library Card sign-up month. Although you can sign up for a card at any time. If you already have a library card, have you used it lately? Our adult and juvenile fiction collections have new books and DVDs available. Don’t forget that we have dozens of magazines that can be borrowed, too. Who needs a stack lying around the house when you can borrow an issue whenever you have time to read or when you need information.

We have awesome books for children as well. Young readers enjoy graphic novels such as Dave Pilkey’s Dog Man and Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. If you have noticed that you need a little larger type nowadays, we offer super selections in large print. The Kenbridge Public Library and the Ripberger Public Library have something for everyone, so get your library card today and celebrate September with a great book!

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embaqmail.com.