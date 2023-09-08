Victoria man arrested in Oral Oaks Road murder case Published 5:47 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

One Victoria man is in jail tonight, linked to the Oral Oaks Road murder case. Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend announced on Friday, Sept. 8 that 20-year-old Cameron Kates has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

About 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, deputies from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the 13000 block of Oral Oaks Road, after dispatch received a report of a shooting. Officers from both the Victoria and Kenbridge police departments also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies found 19-year-old Sa-Juan Kentrel Nicolson of Nottoway County lying unresponsive. He had died from multiple gunshot wounds, officials with the sheriff’s office said.

After an investigation that included help from the Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshal’s Service, Kates was arrested and charged Thursday, Sept. 7 in Victoria.

“As we continue to investigate this tragic event, our thoughts, prayers, and sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of those impacted by this event,” Townsend said in a statement. “We understand that such incidents have a profound impact on the community, and we assure the public that our utmost efforts are focused on matters such as this.”

Townsend thanked the Victoria Police Department, the Kenbridge Police Department, the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service for their help. He also commended lead investigators Lt. Kevin Abernathy and Deputy Jason Sponaugle from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office for their work on the case.

Oral Oaks Road murder case goes to court

Kates is expected to be arraigned on September 13 in Lunenburg General District Court.

“The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community and will continue to work tirelessly to bring justice to those affected by this tragedy,” Townsend added.

He asked anyone with more information pertaining to the incident to call the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 434-696-3100. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.