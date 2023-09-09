A Box of Love: God, Our Father Published 8:00 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

I sat down at my computer and was getting ready to play a Microsoft Mahjong game when Jesus spoke, “Mary, go get your Bible, I want you to read.”

I got up from the computer and got the Bible. I asked, “Jesus, what did He want me to read?”

Jesus gave me Isaiah Chapter 64. The Israelites had sinned and asked God for forgiveness. The righteous ones remembered what God had done in the past and how the enemies trembled at His Name, and believed God would do the same again,

The righteous ones wanted God to come out of Heaven so that the mountains would tremble at His presence, the fire kindled brushwood, and fire boils water to make His name known to His enemies. God, You did awesome things we did not expect.

Sometimes, we must read the previous Chapter 63 before getting a better understanding of Chapter 64.

In Chapter 63 we see “The Lord’s Day of Vengeance”. In the first verse “Edom” serves as an example of what will happen to the nations that reject Christ. Bozrah was one of its capital cities.

The nations God will judge at Christ’s return are pictured metaphorically as trampled in God’s winepress until they are crushed.

Then we have Isaiah 63:2-6, “The Remembrance of Grace.” In verses 7-9, the focus changes to the declarations of God’s people as they remember God’s goodness. The angel of His presence saved them.

It’s wonderful to remember all the amazing things that God has done for them, like bringing them out of Egypt and parting the Red Sea so they could cross. It’s inspiring to reflect on His power and love for them.

In verse 10, God fought against them. In verse 10, they rebelled and grieved God. God’s people had gotten so bad that they had become like Pharaoh, who refused to let them go and hardened their hearts toward God.

In verses 11-14, God has a compassionate heart and remembers the days of Moses when he led the children out of Egypt. He heard their cries and sent Moses to rescue them, showing that He cares deeply for His people and will always come to their aid when they call out for help.

They asked for forgiveness even when they were sinful and their ancestors, Abraham and Israel would not recognize them.

In Chapter 64. the people remember the things God had done for them and acknowledged that they had sinned. In verse 6, the people said, “All of us have become like something unclean, and all our righteous acts are like polluted garments.”

Sometimes we may feel like unclean clothes, but we must remember that our righteous actions can cleanse us like purified garments. It’s important to live selflessly and not solely by our own agenda, as prayer and worship alone may not provide the deliverance we seek. This is a beautiful reminder that we are never alone and that there is a greater force at work in the universe, watching over us and guiding us toward our most tremendous potential. Let us remember this and have faith that anything is possible when we trust in God’s love and guidance.

We should always remember that God has a compassionate heart and will come to our aid when we ask Him for help. Let’s have faith and trust in His love and guidance because anything is possible with Him.

It’s essential to listen to Jesus and hear what He has planned for us. Give Him a chance to be your Heavenly Father and provide for you, as He loves all of His children.

As we go through life, it’s important to remember that we are all a work in progress. Just as a potter molds and shapes clay into a beautiful vessel, Jesus is constantly molding and shaping us into the person He wants us to be. We may not be perfect, but we are loved and valued by Him, and He has a plan for each and every one of us. Let us continue to trust in His guidance and allow Him to work in our lives.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” Psalm 23:1

“He restoreth my soul: He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.” Psalm 23:3

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.