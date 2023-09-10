Skeet Shoot looks for competitors Published 8:00 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

The Southside Opportunity Fund Skeet & Trap Classic, a fundraiser for scholarships hosted by Southside Electric Cooperative, will be held Friday, Oct. 13, at Arrowhead Gun Club between Chase City and Victoria.

Teams will shoot a round each of skeet and trap and a 75-shot fun flurry, have breakfast and lunch, win prizes and receive awards. The shoot will start at 9 a.m. and finish with lunch in the early afternoon. Entry fee is $400 for a five-person team and $100 for an individual. Teams must register in advance.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Southside Opportunity Fund scholarships awarded to high school graduates in SEC’s 18-county service area. Since the program started in 2016, 171 scholarships totaling $199,000 have been awarded.

There is still time to register a team or become a sponsor and support the scholarship fund. For more information, contact Mark Thomas at 434-645-3276 or mark.thomas@sec.coop.