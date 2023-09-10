Skeet Shoot looks for competitors

Published 8:00 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

By Staff Report

The Southside Opportunity Fund Skeet & Trap Classic, a fundraiser for scholarships hosted by Southside Electric Cooperative, will be held Friday, Oct. 13, at Arrowhead Gun Club between Chase City and Victoria.

Teams will shoot a round each of skeet and trap and a 75-shot fun flurry, have breakfast and lunch, win prizes and receive awards. The shoot will start at 9 a.m. and finish with lunch in the early afternoon. Entry fee is $400 for a five-person team and $100 for an individual. Teams must register in advance.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Southside Opportunity Fund scholarships awarded to high school graduates in SEC’s 18-county service area. Since the program started in 2016, 171 scholarships totaling $199,000 have been awarded.

There is still time to register a team or become a sponsor and support the scholarship fund. For more information, contact Mark Thomas at 434-645-3276 or mark.thomas@sec.coop.

More News

Cody Dallas Garcia Oral Oaks Road murder

Victoria man arrested in Oral Oaks Road murder case

Meningococcal outbreak reaches this region

Lunenburg Historical Society photo contest

Historical Society launches annual photography contest

Harper-Tunley files to run for STEPS board

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events