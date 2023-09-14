Central recognizes student of the month Published 9:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Central High School has named Jeyson Ramirez Macario as the September Student of the Month. Jeyson is a 9th grader at CHS and he is the son of Mr. Lauro Ramirez and Mrs. Vitalina Macaro of Kenbridge.

His teachers describe him as a delight to have in the classroom.

“Jeyson is an extremely hard worker, a good classmate to his fellow group partners, and is always polite to his teachers,” the staff says. “He enjoys playing soccer with his family and friends and helps play music at his family’s church.”

In addition, Jeyson has played many years of recreational soccer and the staff said he hopes to try out this spring for the Central High School Soccer team.

“He feels that with his hard work and the support of his best friend, he will be successful,” the staff says.

After graduating high school, Jeyson desires to become a police officer and give back to his community.