Bridge replacement begins Published 8:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023

A study released this summer identified Lunenburg County as having some of the worst bridges in Virginia, with ten of the county’s 89 bridges needing repairs.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), one of those bridges will be replaced starting this week.

Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 695 (Eubank Road) at the Middle Meherrin River overpass for a bridge replacement project beginning Monday, Sept. 11 through Wednesday, Nov. 21.

The following detour route will be in place:

Southbound Traffic: Take Route 622 (Ontario Road), east to Route 688 (Braxton Road), south to Route 623 (Plantersville Road), and west to Route 695 (Eubank Road).

Northbound Traffic: Take Route 623 (Plantersville Road), east to Route 688 (Braxton Road), north to Route 6 (Ontario Road), and west to Route 695 (Eubank Road).

WHICH LUNENBURG COUNTY BRIDGES ARE DEFICIENT?

According to Victoria Marks, Senior Communications Specialist with VDOT, in addition to Route 695, the following bridges are the worst in the county. They will be replaced in the next several years.

• Sneads Store Road over Flat Rock Creek – Scheduled for replacement 2026/27

• Plank Road over BR Bear Element Creek – Scheduled for replacement in 2024

• Reedy Creek Road over Branch of Reedy Creek – Scheduled for replacement in 2026

• Manson Road over Beaver Pound Creek – Scheduled for replacement in 2028

• Iron Clad Road over Bold Ranch – Superstructure replacement scheduled for 2025

• Whittles Mill Road over Crooked Creek – Scheduled for replacement in 2025

• Owl Creek Road over Owl Creek – Scheduled for replacement in 2026

• Arvings Store Road over Tusekiah Creek – Scheduled for replacement 2026/27

• Sugar Hill Road over Nash Mill Creek – Scheduled for replacement 2026/27

While Virginia has over 14,000 bridges, most of them are in good condition. However, factors such as wear and tear over time can contribute to the deterioration of a bridge’s condition.

The report revealed that Virginia currently has 501 structurally defective bridges, accounting for 3.5% of all bridges in the state.