Libraries receive 9/11 tribute Published 8:45 am Friday, September 15, 2023

The Freedom Flag was created in tribute. Done as a way to honor those who died in the September 11 attacks, it looks similar to, but not quite identical, to an American flag. Each of the 10 elements set up on it are intentionally placed, meant to symbolize something that reminds us of September 11, 2001.

For example, the flag has red stripes on the top and bottom. Those are meant to represent those who died on Flight 93, on American Airlines Flight 77 and at the Pentagon. Three white stripes are in honor of the rescue workers, firefighters, police officers, Port Authority employees and others who worked to save people during and after the attacks. The flag’s blue background represents how all Americans united together for freedom. All of this, along with the rest of the history behind the Freedom Flag, is explained in the book “Unfurling the Freedom Flag” by Tara Krohn. In order to remember 9/11 and honor those who died, the VFW Auxiliary gave copies of the book to both the Victoria and Ripberger libraries on Monday.