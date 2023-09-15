The Word: Let’s win this game together Published 3:12 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

“I’ll always remember this as the night that Michael Jordan and I combined to score 70 points.” — Stacey King

Stacey King, a rookie forward with the Chicago Bulls, was proud to say this after the game on March 28th, 1990 when the Bulls played the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not many folks can say something like this. Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player to ever play the game. You can argue this and be wrong if you desire. His stats and legacy speak for themself.

Fun fact: This quote from Stacey King is absolutely hilarious. Why, you ask? During this game, he and Jordan truly did combine for 70 points. He made 1 of those…Michael Jordan scored 69 of them. What he said was 100% accurate, true, real. King and Jordan truly combined for 70 points. He scored 1 of those 70.

Know anyone who may not carry their weight but sure can brag as if they do? The organization is booming and yet they hardly do a thing to help out. The team was triumphant! And they celebrate like they’re the star while they played end, guard, and tackle: They sat at the end of the bench guarding the water cooler and tackling anyone who tried to make them move. Some people want to take all the credit after the victory and strive to be the highlight when they offered very little to the win.

So what? So what if they didn’t offer much. So what if Stacey King only scored 1 point during this game. He still scored. He was still on the court. He still was a teammate with Michael Jordan. Stacey King can honestly tell folks that he and Michael Jordan combined for 70 points in a game. Guess what: at least he played. At least he was an active part of the team. At least he got into the game.

Did you know that for years the statistic has been the same in showing how 80% of the work is done by 20% of the people? This is known as the Pareto Principle. Let’s change this. From housework to your career… volunteer organizations to your church family, let’s change this statistic in our communities. Did you know there are tons of tasks you can help with even in your church family that are a huge help? Greet people from the sidewalk and parking lot. Walk around and welcome people. Pick the trash up after worship from the pews. Hand out bulletins. Help in the sound room or with the live service. Visit and call folks. It may be only 1 point…but combined we can score a ton! Let’s win this game of life together.

