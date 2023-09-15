Treasures on the Shelves: September is a time for change Published 12:15 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

September is here! I guess you either love it or hate it. Actually, I love it and hate it. I love the fall colors. I love the crisp mornings and the smell of fallen leaves. The squirrels are running around burying nuts and the fish are biting. Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming! On the other hand, I don’t like the fact that the days are getting shorter. Before you know it, it will be dark by supper time. The flowers will die off and the shade trees will be bare. The cold weather will come and seemingly stay forever! But hey, there will be football to watch. Maybe Washington will be good this year! At least, please beat the Cowboys!

It is a time of change. A time to slow down and adjust for some and a time to speed up for others. Love it or not, it is what it is. It is a time of adjustment for all of us. For me, it means a little bit more down time, if that is a possibility. There is less opportunity to be outdoors because it is either dark or too cold or too windy or too… something! But it gives me more time for leisurely activities such as painting or playing my guitar or (here comes the library) reading.

The library has so much to offer along these lines. Of course, there are thousands of books to read of all genres. There are instructional books on myriad subjects and activities. Wherever your interests lie, you can find it at the library. There are many programs, activities and displays available to the patrons throughout the year.

So, don’t just hunker down for the cold months. Come and enjoy what the library has to offer. Or just stop by and say hello!

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.