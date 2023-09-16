Candidates speak with Lunenburg Republicans

Published 8:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Staff Report

Lunenburg Republicans

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Lunenburg Republicans met at La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Victoria. Congressman Bob Good spoke on what to expect when Congress is called back to session to deal with the budget. Candidate for United States Senate Gwen Hickman talked to the group about her background as a lawyer and why she will be running in 2024 for the United States Senate. Candidates for the Lunenburg Board of Supervisors and Lunenburg Commonwealth Attorney also spoke to the group. Pictured are Congressman Bob Good. Mike Hankins Lunenburg Board of Supervisors, House of Delegates Representative Tommy Wright and candidate for United States Senate Gwen Hickman.

