A box of love: A blessing from Jesus Published 8:30 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

On Saturday night, I attended a wedding with my daughter, Patty, and her husband, Manley. The bride, Sarah, was the daughter of Patty’s friend, Mack.

The wedding was held at a golf club. When we arrived the waiter directed us to the room of the wedding. It was an outdoor wedding, and we were sitting in the second row where we could see the bride.

While waiting for the wedding to begin, Patty saw Janet, a distinguished-looking woman sitting across from us. We recognized her from the picture Mack had of her. Patty introduced herself and brought her over to where we were. We were captivated by Janet’s warm personality. She had a talent for telling jokes and kept us entertained.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father to the tune of “Power of Love.”

I witnessed the bride looking anxious and on the verge of tears. As she scanned the room, our eyes briefly met, and I felt compelled to speak to her. To my relief, my words seemed to ease her tension. Later at my table, she confided in me that she had focused on me throughout the entire wedding.

It was a touching moment, and I was glad that I could be there for her in some small way.

I felt grateful that I was able to be there for her and be a source of comfort.

I thank Jesus for allowing me to be a part of her special day and pray for blessings upon the bride and groom. Jesus is our comforter in times of trouble.

The next evening, Sarah told Patty, I helped because she was so nervous, and I helped calm her down because I reminded her of her mother, who had died. I thank Jesus that He used me as a comforting spirit for her. I believe that when we are in trouble, Jesus will always send someone to our aid.

Jesus, I thank You for giving me an awesome weekend, and may You bless the bride and groom with the greatest blessings.

It’s important to have Jesus to turn to when we’re feeling overwhelmed. Someone who will listen to us and provide guidance. Jesus is that person for many people, and He is always ready to lend an ear. Don’t be afraid to reach out to Him and share our troubles. We might be surprised by how much comfort and support He can provide.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail. com.