Church and Community Calendar: week of Sept. 20 Published 9:30 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@ KVDispatch.com.

SEPTEMBER 20-22

REVIVAL — Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold its fall revival from Wednesday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 22. A prayer service begins each night at 6:30 p.m. Guest preachers will be Rev. Dr. James Green of Pleasant Oak Church in Victoria on Wednesday, Rev. Robert Waker from Forest Baptist Church in Meherrin on Thursday and Friday.

SEPTEMBER 23

MAKE SPROUTING JAR WORKSHOP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will have a workshop on how to create a sprouting ball jar. All materials have been donated including mung beans. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

THE G.L.A.D. ZONE — The Victoria Public Library will play host to The G.L.A.D. Zone, which stands for Gratitude, Love, Appreciation and Delight. Set up as an evidence-based program for wellness of mind, body and spirit, the free program will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the goal of improving mood, sleep, the immune system and heart health. For more information, call or text 434-447-9465.

SEPTEMBER 24

HOMECOMING — Union Grove Baptist Church, located at 2006 County Line Road in Keysville, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 24. A musical message will be brought by First Go Round at 11 a.m. A covered dish luncheon will follow at noon.

SEPTEMBER 30

THE G.L.A.D. ZONE — The Victoria Public Library will play host to The G.L.A.D. Zone, which stands for Gratitude, Love, Appreciation and Delight. Set up as an evidence-based program for wellness of mind, body and spirit, the free program will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the goal of improving mood, sleep, the immune system and heart health. For more information, call or text 434-447-9465.

BINGO — The Kenbridge Recreation Committee will sponsor a Bingo competition at the Kenbridge Recreation Center, located at 533 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge. Tickets are $20 in advance, available at Smith’s Pharmacy, Kenbridge Town Hall or from a Recreation Committee member. Tickets will be $25 at the door, including Bingo cards. Doors open at 4 p.m., with games starting at 5 p.m. There will be cash prizes.

OCTOBER 3

VACCINE CLINIC — Piedmont Senior Resources and the Piedmont Health District will have a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lunenburg Senior Center on Oct. 3, running from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are asked to bring proof of medical insurance. People can request transportation by calling Jameka Elliott at (434)- 767-5588 ext. 1200 or by emailing jelliott@psraaa.org. The Senior Center is located at 1121 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria.

NOVEMBER 4

ADOPT A ROAD CLEANUP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will venture out onto Double Bridges Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area by collecting debris. Bring something to share if you want, for the potluck happening afterward.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge, holds worship services on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Service starts at 11 a.m. and masks are optional.

CHURCH SERVICES — Victoria Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 1419 8th Street in Victoria, will hold worship services each Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Grove Baptist Church is open for in-person morning worship and teleconferences on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. In-person Sunday School will be held every week at 10 a.m. The call-in telephone number is 301-715- 8592. The ID number is 825- 3893-8062, with a passcode of 016713. Masks are required for in-person attendance.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are optional and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.