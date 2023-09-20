New superintendent of Lunenburg schools details district’s plans Published 2:07 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) is under new leadership with the appointment of Dr. Sharon Stanislas as the school system’s newest superintendent.

Stanislas was sworn in by the Clerk of the Court, the Honorable Gordon F. Erby, on September 12. She’s held the position of Acting Superintendent since the announcement of Charles Berkely’s retirement in August.

“I humbly appreciate the opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Stanislas said. “Having been in this division for 17 years, I have had an opportunity to meet, interact, and work with many of the staff, parents, and community members in various capacities. Therefore, I am excited to continue to work with all stakeholders as the superintendent.”

Stanislas continued to say she feels blessed to have such a dedicated team of professionals to work with and is eager to continue supporting staff to do great things for students.

The new superintendent already has many goals she wants to accomplish.

“Lunenburg County Public Schools has established an academic culture of education excellence and my overall goal is to continue to ‘make the best better’. “ she said. “The focus this year will be on the governor’s “All In VA Plan.” Specifically, the division will focus on the “All In Lunenburg County Public Schools Plan”.

Detailing the ‘All In Lunenburg’ plan

Stanislas said that plan involves decreasing chronic absenteeism, increasing students’ achievement in all subgroups and across all subject areas, and supporting implementing and expanding the Virginia Literacy Act on the elementary and middle school levels. “These objectives directly mirror those outlined in the governor’s plan,” she added.

In addition, Stanislas also wants to begin phase I of the construction project for Central High School, which will involve a canopy and office space at the front entrance soon and complete phase 2, which consists of renovating bathrooms in the summer.

As part of “making the best better,” Stanislas said as the superintendent, she wants parents and students to know that she desires to equip all students with the skills and mindset they need to succeed in all areas of their lives upon leaving LCPS.

“I want to provide the support and opportunities that will enable our students to be globally competitive and successful in whatever they pursue as their next step beyond high school,” Stanislas said. “Parents and students are a part of the LCPS Team, and I welcome feedback and cooperation from them in ‘making the best better.’”

More about superintendent’s background

Stanislas has been with the school system since 2006. She has served as Guidance Counselor and Department Chair at Central High School, Principal at Lunenburg Middle School for four years, and Principal of Central High School for two years. She served as Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction and, most recently, as Acting Superintendent.

Before employment with Lunenburg County Public Schools, Stanislas taught middle school for eight years in Mecklenburg County and served as a High School Counselor for four years in Mecklenburg County. She served as an elementary school counselor for two years in Brunswick County.