New school board chairperson, vice chairperson Published 8:30 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Melanie Currin, who formerly served as Vice Chairperson of the Lunenburg County Public School Board, will now serve as its new Chairperson, filling the vacancy of Mrs. Kathy Coffee. Shannon Hinkle will now serve as Vice Chairperson. Pictured are, from left, Melanie Currin, Lunenburg County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Stanislas and Shannon Hinkle.