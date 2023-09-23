A box of love: How are you? Published 8:38 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

It’s common to use the phrase “How are you?” when we converse with others, but do we care about the response? Do we listen to what the other person says and how they are doing? I once heard “How are you?” are the three most useless phrases in communication. The person asking doesn’t want to know, and the person responding doesn’t tell the truth. This results in a meaningless exchange with no connection.

This made me rethink my use of the phrase. I ask it all the time, to people I know and ones I don’t know as a form of greeting. While I do care about how they are, there are times when I may not have the time for a lengthy response, so I hope their reply is “Fine, and you?” Then I can say “Fine”, and we can move on. But the truth is, they may not be fine, and neither may I. There are moments when we all need someone to care about how we are doing.

We should encourage and support each other. It’s time to start caring for others. It’s time to ask, “How are you?” and take the time to listen. Imagine how much better the world would be if we showed a little more interest, a little more love, and a little more care.

So, the next time I see you, I will ask “How are you?” Whatever your response, I will take the time to listen and show you that you matter to me.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.