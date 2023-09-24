Lee appointed to school board Published 8:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

Dr. Kendall Lee was appointed on Monday, Sept. 11, to serve on the Lunenburg County Public School Board for the remainder of Kathy Coffee’s term following her death as the Hounds Creek District 6 representative. Dr. Lee was sworn in by the Clerk of the Court, the Honorable Gordon F. Erby on Sept. 12.“Dr. Lee brings with him a wealth of experience in education, and we look forward to working with him,” said the Lunenburg County Public Schools administration.