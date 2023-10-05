Dispatch Church and Community Calendar: week of Sept. 20 Published 12:44 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

OCTOBER 6

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – The Rosewood, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will play host to musician Mama BriBri on Friday, Oct. 6, beginning at 6 p.m.

OCTOBER 7

MEDITATION FOR BUSY PEOPLE – A special session of The G.L.A.D. Zone at Victoria Public Library will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. This is free and open to the public. Attendees will learn several simple meditation techniques that easily fit into a busy schedule, but improve overall wellness. Call or text 434-447-9465 for more information.

OKTOBERFEST – The Rosewood, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will hold its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 7, beginning at noon. The event will run until 9 p.m. with three bands, along with food and beer available. Russell Lynch and the Blue Moon Boys will perform from noon until 2 p.m., the Highgrass Band will play from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Mick/Stone acoustic duo will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

OCTOBER 8

WORSHIP SERVICE – Victoria Baptist Church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria, will hold worship services on Sunday, Oct. 8 with Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. The sermon series on the Fruit of the Spirit will continue.

OCTOBER 14

FUNDRAISER DANCE – Mitchell’s Restaurant, located at 403 N. Main St. in Blackstone, will hold a fundraiser dance for the Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club on Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Dinner is included in the price and the event runs from 7 p.m. to noon.

NOVEMBER 4

ADOPT A ROAD CLEANUP – The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will venture out onto Double Bridges Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area by collecting debris. Bring something to share if you want, for the potluck happening afterward.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES – Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge, holds worship services on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Service starts at 11 a.m. and masks are optional.

CHURCH SERVICES – Victoria Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 1419 8th Street in Victoria, will hold worship services each Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CHURCH SERVICES – New Grove Baptist Church is open for in-person morning worship and teleconferences on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. In-person Sunday School will be held every week at 10 a.m. The call-in telephone number is 301-715-8592. The ID number is 825-3893-8062, with a passcode of 016713. Masks are required for in-person attendance.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES – Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are optional and social distancing will be practiced.

LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Eric Potter. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.