Lockdown lifted after investigation into Central High threat Published 3:55 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Central High students were not in any danger this afternoon. That’s what school and district officials want parents to know, after classes were put in lockdown today.

“The Central High School Administration learned of a potential threat this afternoon,” school officials said in a statement posted to their social media. “School officials acted quickly with the School Resource Officers to investigate the potential threat. While the investigation was in progress, the school was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

Officials with the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office said they couldn’t comment on the nature of the alleged threat, as there was an ongoing investigation.

Central High Principal Michelle Howell said that after a quick investigation, there was no evidence of immediate danger for anyone on campus. As a result, the lockdown was lifted and students were able to head home on time.

“The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance to us,” Howell said in a statement, encouraging the community to reach out to her if they have concerns.

But for parents who reached out to The Dispatch this afternoon, the main concern was about information. Out of seven who emailed and two who sent DMs to our Facebook account, the argument was the same. None of them understood why the district couldn’t inform them via text, with several pointing out that the district doesn’t have a problem texting when games are canceled. Ironically, that happened soon after the lockdown was lifted this afternoon, with the school and district notifying people that all volleyball games scheduled tonight against Prince Edward were canceled.

Another threat at Central High

This marked the second time in the new semester something at Central High drew concern. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Central staff conducted a random search of students before class started. This caused a line to form, as students were searched one at a time as they entered the building.

As this was taking place, some students happened to notice a bullet shell casing on the ground. Not finding any immediate threat, the shell was turned over to the sheriff’s office. That case is also still under investigation.