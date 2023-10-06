MEC president named board’s new CEO Published 9:52 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) and EMPOWER Broadband President and CEO John C. Lee Jr. has been appointed by the Old Dominion Electric Cooperative Board of Directors to serve as the organization’s Interim President and CEO. Lee began his new duties in early

September after its most recent CEO, Marcus Harris, resigned the position to return to his native South Carolina to pursue new opportunities.

Lee brings extensive cooperative experience to the role, having begun his 31-year cooperative career in 1992 as ODEC’s Community Relations Specialist during the construction of the Clover Power Station in Halifax County. During his 16-year stint at ODEC, he served as Director of Economic Development, Manager of Administration, and lastly, Vice President of Member and External Relations. He also currently serves on the ODEC board and just recently finished a three-year term as its chairman, as well as chairing numerous board committees.

“ODEC is a strong and proud organization with a long-standing tradition of bringing benefit to its members through solid and well-conceived power supply decisions,” Lee said. “The organization has a highly capable and dedicated staff, and a unified and competent board, who have positioned it as one of the nation’s premier generation and transmission cooperatives and none of that will change during this transition. That said, we are facing a number of potential industry-changing issues that must be addressed now, and accordingly, we’ll move aggressively forward in positioning ODEC to meet those challenges and continue to do its outstanding work in providing its member owners with affordable, reliable, and responsible energy for those at the end of the line.”

Until that time, Lee will divide his time between MEC, EMPOWER, and ODEC.

“I want to assure our Mecklenburg membership and EMPOWER customers that we’ll continue meeting their needs with the same superior service they are accustomed to receiving,” said Lee, adding “MEC and EMPOWER are blessed with exceptional employees and a capable and dedicated leadership team that takes pride in serving our members and customers and I am fully confident we’ll continue to take great care of those we serve and keep our very aggressive fiber buildout moving forward.”