A box of love: Standing on the promises of Jesus
October 8, 2023

There have been times when we could not feel Jesus’ presence, but we knew deep within that He was present. His promises tell us not to fear because “He will not leave or will forsake us,” and we can depend on His Words. Whenever we reach our lowest level, Jesus is there to carry us.

Many of us have worked nights, riding the trains and buses and even driving to work sometimes, and it was frightening being out in the dark. This is what I love about the 91st Psalm. We are protected, and nothing happens under His care. Reading it, I ran to the phone, called my niece, and told her, “Let’s have a good time reading the 91st Psalm. Go get your phone.”

She grabbed the phone, and the excellent time started. We talked about the goodness of Jesus, how He brought the Israelites out of Egypt, and how Jesus is doing the same today for us when we are in trouble.

She began to tell how Jesus saved her when she hit a tree, and she wanted to go home, but the police officer said, “He was taking her to the hospital,” and that was the greatest blessing because her sugar was up, and she was out of her mind.

I believe Jesus sends someone to our aid whenever we are in trouble. The policeman was the angel in disguise. Thank You, Jesus, for always being there for us.

We talked about how Jesus saved Daniel from the Lion’s Den and talked about how Jesus is saving us. Satan knows he will not be with Jesus and wants as many of us as possible to go with him. We belong to Jesus, the Christ, the Man who died on Calvary’s Cross, so we might be saved.

Jesus has angels watching over us. Isn’t that an incredible promise? Angels watching over us! We should be shouting with joy. Because we know Jesus and He knows us, we are His children. We can call Him anytime, night or day, and He will answer.

Read Jesus’ promises and choose the one that best suits you. The Lord is my Shepherd? Whose shepherd is He? He is yours and mine. What does a Shepherd do? He cares for his flock, just as Jesus does for us.

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadows of death, I will fear no evil: for Thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff comfort me.” Psalm 23:1 & 4.

I remember riding a deserted train around 3 a.m. coming from work, and when the doors opened, I was so afraid. Jesus’ soft voice said, “Don’t be afraid, for I am with you, and I calmed down.” I am sure many of you have been afraid, and Jesus’ calm voice quieted your nerves.

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Psalm 23:6.

Jesus said, “I am the LORD: that is my name: and my Glory will I not give to another, neither my praise to graven images.” Isaiah 42:8.

Jesus is telling us He wants all of us, and He will not share us with anyone or anything because, in Exodus 34:14, He is a Jealous God. We can stand on Jesus’s promises because every word is accurate. After all, Jesus cannot lie. He is the same as yesterday; To Him, one day is as a thousand years and a thousand years as a day, as it says in 2 Peter 3:8.

Standing on the promises of Jesus is a powerful reminder that we are never alone. Even in our darkest moments, we can trust His unwavering presence and faithful promises.

“Shew me Thy ways, O Lord; teach me Thy paths.” Psalm 25:4

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.