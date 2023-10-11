Cheryl Moorefield Newcomb Published 9:35 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Cheryl Moorefield Newcomb, 62 of Meherrin, died Sunday, Oct. 1, in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. Cheryl has been a Licensed Practical Nurse for the former Community Memorial Hospital, now VCU/Community Memorial Hospital for 42 years.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Bennie A. Newcomb Jr.; three step-sons: Benjamin J. Newcomb (Tina) of Lunenburg County, Joshua Clay Newcomb (Trinity) of Victoria and Jacob Trey Newcomb (Megan) of Louisa; six grandchildren; her adopted parents, Jane Binford of South Hill and Herbert Binford (now deceased); adopted sister, Stacey Archer (Wade) of Chase City and their son, William Archer and her many other family and friends.

A funeral service was conducted Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m., in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with a visitation at 2 p.m. until the time of service also at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, C/O MCCA , P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Newcomb family.