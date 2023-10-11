Jeannette Claire Holm

Jeannette Claire HolmJeannette Claire Holm, 84, passed away on Sept. 21, in La Jolla, California. She was born on Nov. 20, 1938, in Richmond, to Frances G. White (nee Gallion in Victoria) and Alp White. She was married 54 years to John P. Holm from the Township of Morris, Wisconsin, son of Hildegarde & Norman Holm.

Please go to the Trident Society for the full obituary at https://obituaries. tridentsociety.com/obituaries/san-diego-ca/jeannette-holm-11474816.

