Kenbridge student finishes fifth at Knights Fall Invitational Published 3:02 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Kenbridge native and Hampden-Sydney College senior Cole Williams helped lead the Tigers to a second place overall finish at the Knights Fall Invitational. Williams himself tied for a fifth place individual finish at the event, which was held Monday and Tuesday at the Lexington Golf and Country Club in Lexington.

The second-generation Tiger, whose father Todd also attended Hampden-Sydney, finished with a two day score of 75-77-152. He tied for second in par 4 scoring (4.17, +3), tied for third in birdies (5), tied for sixth in par 5 scoring (5.25, +2) and tied for ninth in pars (17).

Williams has played on the golf team all four years at Hampden-Sydney, with a career collegiate average of 81.75 through 27.5 rounds. With this week’s 152, he’s already improved on his low 36-hole score last year of 158. A 2020 graduate of Central High, the Kenbridge native is majoring in economics and business.

Overall, Hampden-Sydney posted a 36-hole score of 309-296–605. Junior Brody Smith led the Tigers with his two-day score of 78-73–151 that placed fourth among the 27 golfers on the par 71, 6,396-yard layout. Virginia Wesleyan University won the event with its 300-297–597, while Jacob Swiggart of the Marlins was the individual medalist at 73-74–147.

Smith posted three birdies and 10 pars during his final round, and was followed by freshman Peyton Lambert (77-75–152, T-5th) and Williams, along with sophomores Jack Davis (79-74–153, T-8th) and Cole Pollard (79-74–153, T-8th). Lambert had one eagle, three birdies and six pars, while Williams had two birdies and eight pars, Davis had two birdies and 11 pars, and Pollard had four birdies and seven pars.

What’s coming next?

Hampden-Sydney will compete again at the VSGA Intercollegiate Championship on October 16-17, a 36-hole tournament to be played at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville.