Wesley Edward Bates Published 9:30 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The heavenly gates opened on Oct. 4, to welcome Wesley Edward Bates, 83, after a long battle of illness.

A beloved husband to Gloria Bates, who was also an amazing father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather, great-grandfather and friends.

Homegoing services will be on Monday, Oct. 16 with a viewing at 11 a.m. and service at 12 noon at Pleasant Oak Baptist Church, 807 Pleasant Oak Road, Victoria, VA 23974, Rev. James L Green, Pastor and Officiant.

Remains rest at S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Home, Kenbridge.