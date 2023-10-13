The Word: Are you losing it? Published 4:08 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

“I lost it.”

Our Sunday morning services began at 10 a.m. Around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 1, I felt anxiety creeping its ugly head on me. Try as I may I couldn’t get away to try and compose myself or catch my breath. I was unable to step away without someone needing to tell me, inform me, ask me something.

Soooo … I bottled it all up and proceeded to the service. Now, at Kenbridge Christian we have folks willing to help lead the song service in playing piano and leading the songs, we have teenagers who take turns handling the morning announcements, we have different volunteers to lead the “kids” story before the youngin’s head to “Kids” Church during the sermon. I am ever so grateful for all these folks! I came into the auditorium, sat beside my bride, and she looked at me and immediately knew … something wasn’t right. She reached over and held my arm (my clammy, tense, sweaty arm). She knew I was struggling. Once the “kids” story was completed and all the young ones jumped up and followed the mornings leader to “Kids” Church, I stood up and went to the stage to begin our prayer time before the morning message.

I lost it.

Now, for those of you who read this each week but don’t truly know who James Cameron Bailey, preacher of Kenbridge Christian Church for over 21 years now is … I’m hardly ever serious. I crack jokes even during the most awkward moments. But Sunday morning … I started reading the prayer cards turned in and then … I.lost.it. You see, all those emotions and nerves, struggles and bottled up feelings popped right on out. In front of the whole church family I ssttrruugggglleedd to get the words out.

Some may say it’s because I asked for prayer over my oldest child who left early that morning, heading to her new career: The Childrens Minister at an amazing church family about 2.5 hours away. After crying and sniffling through the prayer, I wiped my eyes and threatened my church family that if anyone told my daughter I cried talking about her that I’d punch them in the throat (And there’s the Cameron they’re used to, hahaha).

I lost it.

And do you know what? That was perfectly fine. God made us with a plethora of feelings and emotions. It doesn’t show strength to hold them back. It actually shows strength and growth to be willing to let them out and share them. And, boy did I! Are you losing it? No worries…God’s got you (Deuteronomy 33:26-27; Philippians 4:6-7; Psalm 23:1-2; Psalm 91:4, and many, many more).”

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.