Church and Community Calendar: week of Oct. 18 Published 10:14 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@ KVDispatch.com.

OCTOBER 20

HISTORICAL SOCIETY CONTEST — Submit your entry for the photo contest sponsored by the Lunenburg County Historical Society to either of Lunenburg’s public libraries by Friday, Oct. 20. Complete rules are available online on Facebook at Lunenburg County (VA) Historical Society. Or contact Ripberger Public Library (434-676-3456) or Victoria Public Library (434-696-3416) for information.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — The Central High Chargers will play host to Cumberland on Friday, Oct. 20. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the field is located at 131 K-V Road in Victoria.

OCTOBER 22

WORSHIP SERVICE — Victoria Baptist Church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria, will hold worship services on Sunday, Oct. 22. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. and worship begins at 11 a.m. Eddie Jeter will be the guest speaker.

ORDINATION OF DEACONS — On Sunday, Oct. 22, Mt. Bethel Baptist Church will have ordination of deacons, the consecration of deaconess and the installation of trustees during their 11 a.m. service.

NAACP MEETING — The Lunenburg County branch of the NAACP will meet on Sunday, Oct. 22, beginning at 3 p.m. The meeting will focus on “presenting the rainbow colors” and their meaning. This will be held at the Peoples’ Community Center, located at 1021 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria.

OCTOBER 31

BOO THE FLU VACCINATION CLINIC — The Piedmont Health District will hold a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the Lunenburg Senior Center. The Center is located at 1121 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria. Piedmont Senior Resources will provide transportation to the site and residents can call (434)-767- 5588 to schedule a ride. Residents will need to bring their insurance card, Medicare Part B and/or Medicaid cards. The clinic will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call Jameka Elliott at 434-767-5588 ext.1200 for further information.

NOVEMBER 4

ADOPT A ROAD CLEANUP — The Friends of Heartland, located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin, will venture out onto Double Bridges Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area by collecting debris. Bring something to share if you want, for the potluck happening afterward.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge, holds worship services on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Service starts at 11 a.m. and masks are optional.

CHURCH SERVICES — Victoria Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 1419 8th Street in Victoria, will hold worship services each Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Grove Baptist Church is open for in-person morning worship and teleconferences on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. In-person Sunday School will be held every week at 10 a.m. The call-in telephone number is 301-715- 8592. The ID number is 825- 3893-8062, with a passcode of 016713. Masks are required for in-person attendance.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are optional and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.