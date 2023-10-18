Jean Marie Lang Glover Published 10:30 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Jean Marie Lang Glover, 92, passed away Sept. 24, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The daughter of Warren Conger Lang and Pattie Louise Robertson, she grew up in Rehobeth. She attended St. Mary’s Junior College and graduated with a business degree from the College of William and Mary in 1953.

That same year, she married Edmund Carroll Glover III, who predeceased her in 2016. After living in Clarksville from 1960 to 2004, she and her husband moved to The Cedars of Chapel Hill in North Carolina. She put her business degree to work by working as a managing editor, being a business partner to her husband, managing a farm and dedicating time to historic preservation, including creating an endowment for Prestwould Plantation, a national historic landmark.

She is survived by two daughters and a nephew who cherish her memory.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either the Judd Foundation, juddfoundation.org or The Cedars of Chapel Hill Scholarship Fund, 100 Cedar Club Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. A graveside memorial for family and friends was at the Lakeview Cemetery in Victoria on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m.