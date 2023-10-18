Parts of 4th Street are closed in Victoria. Here’s why. Published 4:05 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

VICTORIA – Parts of 4th Street in Victoria are shut down this afternoon and may stay that way for at least a few days. Town officials made the decision after 2 p.m. Wednesday to close parts of the road that run between Main Street and Washington Avenue.

The reason? A sewer collapse. The issue is one that Victoria and neighboring Kenbridge have been dealing with for a while. Parts of the sewer infrastructure dates back to the mid-20th century, as far as when it was installed. That’s caused problems multiple times over the past year for Kenbridge, first in October 2022 and then again this past March. Now it appears it’s Victoria’s turn.

Victoria officials said in a statement that they’ve already started on work to repair the damage. However, it will take several days to finish. That means it’ll likely be next week before anyone is able to drive down that part of 4th Street again.